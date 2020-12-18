Rahul Roy To Undergo Angiography For Brain And Heart, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke in November while he was shooting for a film in Kargil. He was hospitalised in Srinagar and was later shifted to an ICU in Mumbai where he was recovering well. He took to Instagram to keep his fans and well-wishers updated of his health status. Recently, he shared a video wherein he informed that he will be undergoing angiography for the brain and heart. Read on to know more about Rahul Roy’s health.

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha Shares Playful Moment With Pet Gabru, Expresses Her 'unconditional' Love

Also read | Rahul Roy's Latest Health Update: Actor Undergoing Speech Therapy & Physiotherapy

Rahul Roy's health update

Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame took to Instagram to share his recent health update. In the video that was shared by him, he was sitting beside his sister Priyanka Roy. As his speech was not coherent, his sister clarified that Rahul Roy will be undergoing angiography for the brain and heart. Rahul Roy’s health appeared to better than before.

In the caption of the post, he had mentioned that this is his 21st day in the hospital. His sister also asked his fans to keep their blessings and prayer with him. She also thanked them for their support throughout this difficult journey. This post garnered a lot of love from his fans. They have been pouring wishes and prayers for him in the comment section. See their reactions here:

Roy has been sharing his health update with his fans on Instagram regularly. His sister Priyanka is by his side all the time and at every step of the way. He also shared a picture of him watching a recent cricket match and being kept on a strict diet by Priyanka.

Rahul Roy's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He shares pictures and videos from the hospital to let them know how he is doing. Rahul Roy’s Instagram also see pictures from the golden era of cinema. He shares throwback photos of him as well. The actor will next be seen in the movie titled LAC: Live the battle. The shooting of the same was going on in Srinagar.

Also read | Recap 2020: SSR, Nawaz, Rajkummar Rao And Other Top Male Performances Of 2020

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Is All Set For 'an Event After Almost A Year'; Shows Of His Swag

Image courtesy- @rahulroyofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.