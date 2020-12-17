Rahul Roy's Latest Health Update: Actor Undergoing Speech Therapy & Physiotherapy

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke back in November while he was shooting for a film in Kargil. The actor was hospitalised in Srinagar and then shifted to Mumbai where he was safe and recovering well. People have been searching for Rahul Roy's news and health update ever since they heard that he was hospitalised. The actor had tested negative for COVID-19 and his recent health updates have come in, read on to know.

Rahul Roy's health update

The actor is currently undergoing expert speech therapy and physiotherapy. These therapies are going alongside aggressive medical management that includes blood thinners. Roy will continue with the therapies and the medications for another 21 days.

Rahul Roy hospitalised

Doctor Parvan Pai who sees the Consultant Neurology and Neurointerventions department at the Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road gave the health update of Rahul Roy. The doctor stated that after Roy suffered a stroke, his body displayed the inability to speak. In other words, he had motor aphasia, which is an inability to organise the muscular movements of speech.

What had happened to Rahul Roy's health after a brain stroke?

The doctor further revealed that along with the motor aphasia, he was also hit with incoordination of the right side of the body. Moreover, the MRI did not show any change compared to the previous MRI which had shown a stroke in left side of brain with artery narrowing. The doctor stated that since his heart rate was low, he was under observation in the ICU for a day. As per the doctor, after they stabilised him, he was shifted to a ward. It has been revealed that the therapy sessions will continue for the actor to help him improve his speech and get a speedy recovery. The medications shall also continue for at least 3 weeks to see a an improvement in his health.

Rahul Roy's LAC: Live the battle

Rahul Roy was filming in Kargil for an upcoming film, LAC: Live the Battle. The movie is based on the real-life events that took place in Galwan Ghati. The actor was roped in to play the role of a Major in the film. The film is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film will also feature popular TV actor Nishant Singh Malkani. The project will be jointly produced under the production banners of Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.

With inputs from PR

