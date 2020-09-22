Amazon Nerf Quiz Answers Today: Watch, Play, Answer And Stand A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon Nerf Quiz in which users can watch, play and win Rs 10,000. Here are the questions and the answers for today’s Amazon Nerf Quiz. Check them out below.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: September 18th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: October 10th, 2020

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win Rs 10,000 in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

Fill in the blanks in this tagline mentioned by Rannvijay in the video – ’It’s Nerf or ____’.

Nothing

Which of these do you need for the Nerf House Challenge?

Your phone

What is Rannvijay’s favourite Nerf Blaster? Hint – Watch the video for the answer!

Nerf Ultra One

How many steps does one have to step back from the camera for the Nerf House Challenge?

7

The objective of the Nerf House Challenge is to blast at the camera in the _____ possible. Fill in the blanks

Least number of shots

