Simi Garewal hopes Ranbir inaugurates Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pak amid govt plans

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar have been among the legends of the film industry who played a massive role in the Indian film industry becoming famous on the world map. Apart from featuring in numerous classics and blockbusters, a common aspect between them was that they were born in Peshawar before the Partition. As the Pakistan government decided to restore their ancestral homes and planned to convert it into museums, Simi Garewal reacted with delight, as wondered if Ranbir Kapoor could be a part of the inauguration.

Simi Garewal on ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar

Simi Garewal was reacting to a news report about the Department of Archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa planning to convert the homes of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar into museums. The actor wrote that it ‘heartening’ to know that their legacy could be maintained in this manner after over 100 years. The veteran wondered if Raj Kapoor’s grandson, actor Ranbir Kapoor could inaugurate it, which she believed could be the ‘life cycle of a cultural heritage.’

Restoration of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes

As per PTI, the legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home in named Kapoor Haveli, and is located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar. Dilip Kumar’s 100-year-old ancestral home in also in the same locality.

Both the homes had been sold, but had been in a poor condition and neglected in the last few years. The owners have reportedly been offered to turn it into commercial plazas. However, the archaeology department stopped such moves, considering their historic importance.

The provincial government had decided to conserve the homes as heritage site amid its dilapidated condition and demolition threat.

Department of Archaeology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to allocate funds to buy the properties, in the heart of Peshawar where the legends spent their early days. They have kickstarted the formalities. which evaluating the cost of the properties, etc.

While Raj Kapoor passed away 32 years ago, Dilip Kumar recently tweeted with happiness to the news of the restroration of his home and asked people to share pictures of his house in Peshawar.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

He also shared a blog he had written in 2011, sharing his memories with his family, and learning his first storytelling lessons at the residence.

This blog from Dilip Saab is from 2011. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 29, 2020



(With inputs from PTI)

