Raj Kapoor's Quiz On His Birth Anniversary: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Awaara' Actor

Quick links:
Fans of the late actor, Raj Kapoor, have taken over social media to celebrate his birth anniversary today. Born on December 14, 1924, Raj Kapoor went to become one of the most well known Bollywood celebrities of all time. Some of his movies and works received the highest honours and his films are still watched by fans all across Asia and Europe. So on the occasion of the legend's birth anniversary, take this quiz based on Raj Kapoor's movies and life & find out how well you know him:
Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand & Raj Kapoor look suave
1) At what age did Raj Kapoor started appearing in movies?
Also Read | Pakistan authorities determine the price of Raj Kapoor's & Dilip Kumar's houses
2) What movie marked Raj Kapoor's official debut in the film industry?
Also Read | Simi Garewal hopes Ranbir inaugurates Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pak amid govt plans
3) What is the name of Raj Kapoor's wife?
Also Read | Did you know Raj Kapoor 'never forgave' Ashok Kumar after his wedding? Know why
4) When did 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin' release?
5) What role did the actor play in 'Anari'?
6) Which one of these celebs is not a part of the Raj Kapoor's family tree?
7) Which film is this song from - 'Mera joota hai Japani / Ye patloon Inglistani / Sar pe lal topi Roosi / Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani'?
8) When did 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' release?
9) When did 'Mera Desh Mera Dharam' release?
10) How many children did Raj Kapoor have?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.