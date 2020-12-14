Raj Kapoor's Quiz On His Birth Anniversary: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Awaara' Actor

Fans of the late actor, Raj Kapoor, have taken over social media to celebrate his birth anniversary today. Born on December 14, 1924, Raj Kapoor went to become one of the most well known Bollywood celebrities of all time. Some of his movies and works received the highest honours and his films are still watched by fans all across Asia and Europe. So on the occasion of the legend's birth anniversary, take this quiz based on Raj Kapoor's movies and life & find out how well you know him:

Raj Kapoor's Quiz - Questions

1) At what age did Raj Kapoor started appearing in movies?

17 years old

10 years old

15 years old

22 years old

2) What movie marked Raj Kapoor's official debut in the film industry?

Awaara

Shree 420

Jagte Raho

Neel Kalam

3) What is the name of Raj Kapoor's wife?

Krishna

Gita

Kaveri

Seema

4) When did 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin' release?

1956

1957

1946

1988

5) What role did the actor play in 'Anari'?

Raj Kumar

Kamdaar

Raj Kishore

Mukesh

6) Which one of these celebs is not a part of the Raj Kapoor's family tree?

Kareena Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor

Radha Kapoor

7) Which film is this song from - 'Mera joota hai Japani / Ye patloon Inglistani / Sar pe lal topi Roosi / Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani'?

Awaara

Shree 420

Jagte Raho

Neel Kalam

8) When did 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' release?

1956

1957

1946

1985

9) When did 'Mera Desh Mera Dharam' release?

1973

1956

1957

1946

10) How many children did Raj Kapoor have?

5

3

4

2

Raj Kapoor Trivia & Answers

Raj Kapoor started appearing in movies when he was only 10 years old. The movie was 1935's Inquilab. The actor's debut movie was Neel Kalam & it released in 1947. Raj Kapoor's wife's name is Krishna Kapoor. The two got married in 1946. Ab Dilli Door Nahin released in 1957 and was a social film. Raj Kapoor played the role of Raj Kumar in the film. It released in 1959. Radha Kapoor is not a part of the Raj Kapoor's family tree, while all others are related to the late actor. The song is from Shree 420 and was commissioned by the actor himself. Ram Teri Ganga Maili released in 1985. Mera Desh Mera Dharam released in 1973. Raj Kapoor had 5 children.

