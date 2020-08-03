Rajat Barmecha Says He Was 'disheartened' With Ranveer Singh's Best Debut Actor Win

Rajat Barmecha made his acting debut as Rohan Singh in 2010 with Udaan and received praises for his performances by many. However, he did not grab many accolades for his act. Now Rajat expressed his unhappiness on losing the Best Debut Actor Filmfare Award to Ranveer Singh. Read to know more.

Rajat Barmecha was disheartened on Ranveer Singh’s Best Actor Win

In a recent interview with a daily, Rajat Barmecha opened up about not winning Best Actor Award at the 56th Filmfare Award. He said that in 2011, almost all awards went to Udaan. The actor mentioned that the movie even got the Best film award. But when it came to announcing the Best Actor, it was Ranveer Singh and not him, which was a “little disheartening” for him at the time.

The actor stated that everyone praised him a lot for his work in the movie. Rajat noted that even Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog about him and Udaan. So he “could not digest” the fact that even after the film got the Best Film award, how was he not the best actor. He asserted that he was present in each and every frame throughout the film.

Rajat Barmecha said that he was naïve back then and has matured over time. He stated that the film happened when he was just 21 years old. The actor mentioned that he was “quite naïve” then and these feelings were only a product of his naivety. He never had any hard feelings for Ranveer Singh or never wished anything bad for him.

Rajat added that now after all these years, he has become more mature and now he finds these stories “really funny”. He stated that he would not react the same way if such a thing happens today. Also, he is not jealous of Ranveer Singh anymore, he noted.

Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat and won the Best Male Debut at the 56th Filmfare Award. He was also nominated in the same category for his performances in Udaan. However, Udaan earned several other accolades at the event. It won the most awards at the event with seven wins, including – Best Supporting Actor for Ronit Roy, Best Film Critics, Best Screenplay, Best Story, Best Cinematography, Best Background Music and Best Sound Design.

