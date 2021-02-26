Rajesh Khattar Shares Fond Memories With Shahid Kapoor As Star Turns 40 Years Old

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor who made his acting debut in the 2003 coming-of-age romantic film Ishq Vishq directed by Ken Ghosh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. On this joyous occasion on Sahid Kapoor's birthday, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Kunal Kemmu, and many more went on to congratulate him on social media. His step-father Rajesh Khattar in an interview with Pinkvilla shared his fond memories of 'our dashing Sasha's childhood days'.

Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes For Shahid Kapoor

Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram

Rajesh Khatter was married to Neelima Azim from 1990 to 2001 and Shahid Kapoor was son to Neelima from her first marriage with actor-director Pankaj Kapur. Talking about his relationship with Shahid, Rajesh recalls he met Sasha when he was in class three or four and they shared a normal father and son relationship and posted their memories on social media. He remembers Shahid as a sweet good-looking child, but also quite an introvert though he was very perceptive and observant. It was already very clear by the time Shahid was a teenager - his inclination towards cinema was evident enough. He further said, when Shahid didn't do well in one of his subjects and the fear of board exams was looming and wanted to enroll in Shiamak Davar’s dance class, Rajesh and young Shahid made a promise that if he scores a certain percentage he can do whatever he wants and in his board exams Shahid scored above 80%.

Also Read: 'Love Of My Life': Mira Rajput Wishes Shahid Kapoor On 40th B'day, Pens Adorable Note

Rajesh proudly said that Shahid showed dedication and commitment in his early teenage years itself. Rajesh recalls Shahid was not very vocal about being an actor but by the time he reached 17 or 18 it was quite obvious and started getting offers from filmmakers and production companies, but both the parents always guided him on making the right choices.

Also Read: On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Ishaan Khatter Uses 90's Movie Reference To Pour In 'love'

Rajesh commented about his parenting skills as when he married Neelima he was a new father, but eventually, after settling down to Mumbai they functioned as a regular family. Rajesh showed his concerns about the ongoing Covid situation and wished Shahid lots of love & wishes.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu Posts Quirky Video Wishing Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.