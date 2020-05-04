Rajesh Khattar's Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Over The Years; Read Astonishing Details

Rajesh Khattar has been one of the most prominent faces in the TV and film industry. He has worked on several TV shows and is famous for portraying a negative character. Rajesh Khattar is also active behind the screen. He is also a voice actor and a screenwriter. Here’s a look at his net worth amassed over the years.

Rajesh Khattar rose to fame because of his signature presence in films as a negative character. He started his career in Bollywood back in 1992 with the film Nagin aur Lootere. Since then, he has worked in various films. He rose to prominence with his role as Singhania in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Don: The Chase Begins Again. After Don, he starred in films like Don 2, Khiladi 786, Race 2, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Action Jackson, and several others.

Apart from films, Rajesh Khattar also carved a place for himself on the small screen. His long and successful career in Bollywood has helped him bag several roles on TV. Rajesh Khattar made his small screen debut with the film Phir Wahi Talash in 1989.

He then went on to star in shows like Junoon, Aahat, Left Right Left, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, among others. He recently starred in the TV series Beyhadh and Bepannaah. Many people are not aware of this, but Rajesh Khatta has also worked in French TV series titled Fais pas ci, Fais pas ça.

Rajesh Khattar’s net worth has also witnessed remarkable growth because of his various ventures. He has also made an appearance in regional movies and TV shows. Rajesh Khattar’s voice stands as an added advantage in his career. He has become one of the top choices for dubbing English movies to Hindi.

He has dubbed for prominent Hollywood actors like Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, On Strange Tides, and At World’s End, Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels, Gerard Butler in Lara Croft Tom Raider, and several others. He recently voiced Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Rajesh Khattar has also lent his voice to several animated characters over the years. This long dubbing and acting career show his overall versatility. Khattar has lent his voice to animated movies like Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Monsters vs Aliens, Rio, Rio 2, and many others. Rajesh Khattar has also written a film named Fun 2shh: Dudes in the 10th century, that released in 2003. These films, TV shows, and dubbing projects have grown Rajesh Khattar’s net worth to be approximately $1.5 million i.e. ₹11.3 crores.

