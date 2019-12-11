Rajesh Sharma: The Mardaani 2 Actor's Best Bollywood Films; From Ishqiya To Dream Girl

Rajesh Sharma who will be next seen in the action thriller movie Mardaani 2 has done prominent roles in numerous Hindi movies. The actor is often given less credit than he deserves even after appearing in numerous Bollywood movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, No One Killed Jessica, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Chillar Party, Special 26, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Ishqiya, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. The actor often portrays a crucial supporting role in the movies and has also been seen in antagonistic portrayals as well. Take a look at the recent movies where Rajesh Sharma showcased his acting skills in brilliant character portrayals.

Rajesh Sharma movies

Dream Girl (2019)

Rajesh Sharma played the role of Mauji 'W Ji' in the film who is the owner of the call-centre where Ayushmann Khurrana ends up working as "Ms Puja". Dream Girl is deemed as Ayushmann's first masala entertainer of his career starring Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh as pivotal roles. Dream Girl was banked by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Special 26 (2013)

The versatile actor Rajesh Sharma was portrayed as a CBI officer in the film along with the ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Divya Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film received immense love from the audience as the group of normal civilians including Rajesh Sharma and others who posed as CBI officers to execute a raid in Mumbai. The film marks one of the best-scripted movies where Rajesh Sharma played a crucial role in the film.

Ishqiya (2010)

Ishqiya was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and it was one of the few times when the Indian audience saw a dark comedy movie in Bollywood. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Salman Shahid, and Vidya Balan in the main roles where Rajesh Sharma portrayed the role of Kamalkant Kakkar whose kidnapping was being planned by Vidya's character. Rajesh Sharma played a businessman whom Vidya kidnaps so as to gain some crucial information from him.

Rajesh Sharma and Mardaani 2

Rajesh Sharma is often seen portraying crucial supporting roles in numerous Hindi and Bengali films. He would be next seen in Mardaani 2 playing a crucial role in the movie. Mardaani 2 is releasing on December 13th and involves the storyline of how the cop Shivani Shivaji Roy fights against the 21-year-old villain who is on a rape and murder spree. The film is a much-awaited Rani Mukerji film after her successful movie Mardaani which was released in 2014.

