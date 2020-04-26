Rajinikanth's Best Moments From His Interview With Doordarshan

Rajinikanth is widely considered to be one of the biggest celebrities in India. The South superstar opened up about his journey as an actor and the things that keep him active even today. In an interview with Doordarshan, the legendary actor took a trip down the memory lane.

Rajinikanth's best moments from an interview with Doordarshan

Rajinikanth was recently conferred with the Icon of Golden Jubliee award at IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2019. Rajinikanth, while thanking the Indian Government, said that initially he was shocked and thought if he deserved the awards, but later humbly accepted it. He says that he is being natural but these days, being unnatural has become common and so the actor is living his life like how others live and that may appear different. He explained that he is being himself.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

The Baasha actor, who comes from humble beginnings, has undergone various struggles. He revealed in the interview with Doordarshan that the credits go to his mother and father, god's blessings, and fans along with directors and people who worked with him. He also revealed the important role K Balachander played in his life. He revealed that when he came to Chennai and got admission to the film institute he never thought of becoming a hero but it was K Balachander who noticed him and had confidence in him.

ALSO READ | Facts About Rajinikanth's Life That Fans Should Know | See Details

Rajinikanth values friendship and speaking about his near and dear friends, he said that he spends some quality time with his companions even today and has a fun time with them. Rajinikanth is regarded as a phenomenal actor but there is something more to him. He revealed that everything is acting in life, be it on-screen or off-screen. The only difference is that one needs to do it honestly and sincerely.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Back At It Again, Quips Rajinikanth Why He's Not Destroying Coronavirus

Thalaivar has every now and then spoken about being a spiritual person. He says he is a strong believer in spiritual things. He also revealed that in order to recharge and revive his soul, he goes to the Himalayas.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movies That Failed To Do Well At The Box-office | Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.