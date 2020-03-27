Facts About Rajinikanth's Life That Fans Should Know | See Details

Rajinikanth is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He has been awarded several accolades and also super popular in Bollywood. Here are some lesser-known facts about Rajinikanth.

Also Read: Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakhs For The Technicians Of The Industry; Read Details

Lesser known facts about Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was born to a Maharashtrian couple in Bangalore. He comes from a humble background and reportedly has done several other jobs, including that of a bus conductor. This was before he set foot in the film industry and became the massive star he is today.

After 1995, Rajinikanth's movies began to get popular in every state in India. His movies were dubbed in several languages, especially in Hindi. His popularity has reached even Japan.

Rajinikanth was awarded the Entertainer of the Decade Award in 2010 by the former Indian Minister for Home Affairs P. Chidambaram. He was also named in the Forbes Magazine India as the Most Influential Indian in 2010 and 2011.

Source: Rajinikanth's Instagram handle

Also Read: Rajinikanth Donates 50 Lakhs For Film Employees Federation Of South India Amid Lockdown

In 2014, when Rajinikanth started his Twitter account he reportedly got 2,10,000 followers within 24 hours on his official account. Social media research firms deemed that it was the fastest rate of followers for an Indian celebrity till date.

A documentary on Rajinikanth and his fans have been made by Professor Joyojeet Pal from the University of Michigan. The documentary was titled For The Love of a Man, and it was an ode to his ginormous fan following.

Also Read: 'ChaalBaaz' To 'Gair Kaanooni'; List Of Sridevi And Rajinikanth's Hindi Movies Together

Rajinikanth’s real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was brought up speaking Marathi and Kannada. Rajinikanth pursued a diploma in acting from Madras Film Institute and also learnt Tamil during his course.

His elder daughter Aishwarya is married to actor Dhanush. Soundarya his younger daughter is married to an industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Rajinikanth practices yoga and meditation and is also known for his philanthropic work among his peers and fans.

Source: Aishwaryaa R Dhanush's Instagram handle

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Impressive List Of Awards And Recognition In His Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.