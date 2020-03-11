Rajinikanth's Movies That Failed To Do Well At The Box-office | Check Here

Rajinikanth has one of the largest fan followings in India. So much is fans' love for him that few days before his film Kabali was set to release, people started declaring holiday on the day of its release on June 22. Fans rejoiced when the gangster-drama film directed by Pa. Ranjith released. Yet there are few of the film of Rajinikanth which were box office duds and could not meet the expectations on box-office as well. Here is the list of all of them.

Lingaa

Lingaa is a Tamil action thriller film being directed by K. S. Ravikumar, who also scripted the film in collaboration with the film's dialogue writer, Pon Kumaran. The film stars Rajinikanth playing a double role, along with Jagapati Babu, Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Music was composed by A. R. Rahman while cinematography was headed by R. Rathnavelu. This is slated to get released only in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language. According to box office reports, the movie’s budget was ₹130 Crores and the film earned only ₹154 Crores.

Kuselan

Kuselan revolves around the tale of a beautiful friendship between a popular actor and a poor barber. A remake of 'Kadha Parayumbol' a sweeping success story in Malayalam, Kuselan narrates the tale of two friends - one a star and the other a poor barber struggling and suffering to make his end meet. His misery is shared by his understanding wife Sridevi played by Meena.

Baba

The story revolves around a character named Baba, played by Rajinikanth who is an atheist. But by a twist of fate, acquires magical powers from a divine source and takes on crooked politicians with the help of the powers. Besides playing the titular role, Rajinikanth also produced this film. Rajinikanth also voiced Mahavatar Babaji, in both the Tamil and Telugu versions. This is one of those rare times where Rajini dubbed for himself in Telugu, be it in a direct or dubbed film. The movie earned only ₹41 Crores.

Valli

The story revolves around Velu who is not educated; he falls in love with Valli who is educated. She does not love him and falls for Saker - a boy who comes from the city. He uses her then leaves. The story is about how Valli accepts Velu's love after that. Even though the story is quite interesting, the movie released around Mumbai’s 1993 bomb blasts and the collection got affected due to the tragedy.

