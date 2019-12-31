Rajinikanth To Be A Part Of Sequel Of Chandramukhi? A.R Murugadoss Speaks Up

Filmmaker A.R Murugadoss who directed Rajnikanth for his upcoming film Darbar is all set to have a new film with the south megastar. A.R Murugadoss is one of the most prolific directors of the Tamil and Hindi cinema. He is known for movies like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier is Never of Duty, Spyder and Naam hai Akira. His upcoming works include Darbar, which marks his collaboration with the superstar Rajinikanth. Read on to know about his next flick with Petta actor.

Wanted to do Chandramukhi spin-off with Rajinikanth: Murugadoss

Director A.R Murugadoss met the press ahead of Darbar's release and revealed that he initially had plans of making a spin-off based on Rajnikanth’s 2005 release, Chandramukhi. The Tamil horror-comedy movie was directed by P. Vasu and featured Rajinikanth in double roles as Vettaiyan and Saravanan. The director Murugadoss further also added that he was glad about Rajnikanth’s nod to making a Chandramukhi spin-off.

The filmmaker added that practical difficulties made him shelve the idea of that spin-off, and come up with Darbar's script instead. The director also realised the technical difficulties that could come up while getting the rights of the film from Sivaji Productions and P Vasu. Hence, the Ghajini director then decided to shelve the film and started working on Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

All about Darbar

Darbar is an upcoming film which features superstar Rajinikanth. The film has been set to hit the cinemas on Pongal next year. Reportedly, with the film Darbar, Rajinikanth will return to the big screen as a cop after 25 years. According to reports, in the film, Rajinikanth will be playing the role of Aditya Arunasalam, who does not care about the rules. The poster of Darbar was released earlier this year and featured the headshot of Rajinikanth with all things Police surrounding him. The other cast of the Darbar also features Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the pivotal roles.

