Rajinikanth And Nayanthara's Unseen 'Darbar' Poster Will Leave Fans In Awe; See Pic

During the New Year 2020, AR Murugadoss wished all his fans a happy new year and gave a treat to his fans by sharing an unseen poster of Rajinikanth and Nayanthara from their upcoming film Darbar. Recently, the director released a glimpse of Dumm Dumm song from the movie. The director shared a tweet on his Twitter handle and published the video, in which female lead Nayanthara can be seen doing small movements in the foreground, and Rajinikanth can be seen grooving gracefully in the background. The wedding sequence song also features Yogi Babu and Sriman. While Nayanthara is seen in a graceful golden-green saree, Rajinikanth is seen in a casual outfit. The film is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2020.

The song in the film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the songs of the album are already a hit. Dumm Dumm song, in particular, was written by Vivek and sung by Nagesh Aziz. According to reports, the film Darbar is said to be produced on a huge budget by Lyca Productions, has Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Suniel Shetty in the cast. Rajinikanth and Nayanthara will be seen romancing on-screen after more than a decade. Their on-screen chemistry in the 2005 movie Chandramukhi was much talked about. Darbar will mark the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

