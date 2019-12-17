Rajinikanth On His Friendship With Amitabh Bachchan: 'I Look Up To Him Off-camera Too'

South superstar Rajinikanth has been making headlines for his upcoming release Darbar for a while. Recently, during the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, he talked about his friendship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. During the interaction, when a media person asked him if he would like to star in the remake of an Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Rajinikanth picked the R Balki directorial Shamitabh. Adding to the conversation he said that it's not only in front of the camera, but he also looks up to Amitabh Bachchan off-camera too.

READ | Rajinikanth Gets Candid About Playing Unique Roles At Darbar Audio Launch

Thalaivar mentioned that many moments define their friendship and that AB loves him too. Sharing an incident, he revealed the three mantras they talked about to follow after their 60s' when they were in Tamil Nadu. While listing the three things to remember he said that the first is to exercise every day, the second is to be busy and get out of your house every day and last, to not enter politics. Later while pointing out circumstances, the 69-year-old actor told he couldn't follow the third advice. Wrapping up the conversation, he jokingly asked about seeing the two superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in one frame.

READ | Rajinikanth Reveals 3 Tips Given To Him By Amitabh Bachchan & Why He Won't Follow 1

READ | Rajinikanth Says He Would Like To Play A Transgender

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film features Rajinikanth as a cop after his last cop role in Pandian, which came out in 1992. Nayanthara will essay the female lead of the action-drama. Apart from the lead actors, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar will also play pivotal roles in the film. Reportedly, Darbar is set in the backdrop of Mumbai. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

READ | Darbar Trailer: Rajinikanth Fans Are In For A Pongal Treat With His 'bad Cop' Avatar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.