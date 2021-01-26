Makers of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' announce special occasion for release; fans delighted

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited political plunge did not go as expected as the superstar called off his plans citing health reasons. When the plans were still on, his film Annaatthe was on floors, and was assumed to be possibly his last film. While that might not be the case anymore, the venture is gearing up for a grand release on Diwali this year.

Release date of Annaatthe out

The makers of Annaatthe, Sun Pictures, announced on Monday that the movie will be releasing on November 4, 2021 using the hashtag #AnnaattheDiwali along with the announcement, they urged the audiences to 'get ready' for the venture.

Fans of the superstar will definitely hope for fireworks and conveyed their excitement, calling it a ‘Thalaivar’ Deepavali, referring to the title given to Rajinikanth by fans.

The shooting of the movie had been deferrred last month, when four members of the crew had tested positive for COVID-19. Though Rajinikanth had tested negative, he was admitted for a few days in Hyderabad for the monitoring of his blood pressure levels. He was discharged on December 27.

While the announcement of his political venture was expected on December 31, with the formal launch of the party in January, Rajinikanth announced two days before that he won’t be venturing into politics, citing his health condition, the COVID-19 pandemic and his inability to devote the required time for the endeavour.

“I regret to inform that I cannot enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision. I will do whatever I can for the public," his open letter in Tamil on December 29 read.

He added, "But I apologise, I cannot start a party. I have always spoken the truth, and I am speaking the truth now as well.”

"I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfil. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. My immunity is also low," Rajininakth wrote.

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth is pairing up with Nayanthara and the movie also stars Keerty Suresh in the lead role, apart from veteran actors like Meena and Kushboo Sundar, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff. Annaathhe is being directed by Siva. The music is being rendered by D Imman.

The movie will releasing after over one-and-a-half years after Rajinikanth’s last movie Darbar, that had released at the start of 2019.

