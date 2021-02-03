Ilayaraja Commences Music Composition In His New Studio For Vetrimaaran's New Movie

As Ilayaraja had to vacate his old studio due to some issues with the management, the Tamil artist will now begin his work at his new studio by composing a song sequence for Vetrimaaran’s new movie. As per reports, Vetrimaaran’s untitled movie will consist of some of the popular actors namely Soori, Vijay Sethupathi and more.

According to an article by Pinkvilla, Ilayaraja will begin working for Vetrimaaran’s new movie from Wednesday from his new recording studio situated at the place where MM Theatre used to be. As the rumours were emerging that actor Soori decided to opt out of the movie as he had some issues with the location, latest reports stated that he will be essaying the lead role in the film. Though the title of Vetrimaaran’s new movie hasn't been decided yet, it's known that the movie is based on Thunaivan, Jeyamohan’s short story. Actor Bhavani Sre will be essaying the female lead opposite Soori. It was revealed that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a significant character in the film and also mentioned that the shooting of the film had already begun, as per the report.

As Ilayaraja has composed over 7000 songs in his entire career so far, he also has several upcoming projects for which fans have been waiting eagerly. Take a look at some of the most popular Ilayaraja’s songs and movies that made him a huge star in the industry.

Ilayaraja’s songs

Some of the most loved Ilayaraja’s songs include Aathaadi Paavaada Kaathaadaa, Aararo Paada Vantheney, Velakku Vecha Nerathile, Annamalaiyaar Mel Anbu Konden, Chikka Mangaloora O Chikka Mallige, Cinema Paathu Kettu Pona Chinna Pasanga, Amma Amma Un Paarvaiyaal, Hakki Goodu Ondhu Muddhu Mari Yeradu, Indha Poovukkoru Kadhai Undu, Oru Gundu Mani Kulungudhadi, Udambellaam Oru Romaanjanam, Vanna Poove Nee Naanaagavum, etc.

Ilayaraja’s movies

Ilayaraja has composed songs for over 1000 movies and received several accolades for his amazing work in the movie industry. Some of Ilayaraja’s movies include Suryakaanti, Gaayam 2, Ayyan, Ajantha, Gundello Godari, Yevade Subramanyam, Kida Poosari Magudi, Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary, Puthiya Theerangal, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Abbayitho Ammayi, Love & Love Only, Merku Thodarchi Malai, and several others.

