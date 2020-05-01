Rajinikanth's 'Baasha': Interesting Facts To Know About The Action Film

Quick links:
Baasha stars Rajinikanth and Nagma in the lead roles. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the Tamil action flick also features Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, and Vijayakumar in supporting roles. Rajinikanth’s Baasha revolves around the life of an auto driver, a firm believer of non-violence. However, due to the circumstances, he showcases his violent side after someone kidnaps and attacks his sister and unveils his past life as a gangster.
Released in 1995, Rajinikanth’s Baasha opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It emerged out to become one of the highly successful flicks in the actor’s career. Besides garnering numerous awards and accolades, Baasha broke most of the box office records and is considered a blockbuster. Based on Bollywood flick Hum, Baasha was remade in Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Bangladeshi. Moreover, a digitally restored version of the flick came out on March 3, 2017. We have mentioned interesting facts about Rajinikanth’s Baasha that you must check out.
