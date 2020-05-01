Rajinikanth's 'Baasha': Interesting Facts To Know About The Action Film

Baasha stars Rajinikanth and Nagma in the lead roles. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the Tamil action flick also features Raghuvaran, Janagaraj, and Vijayakumar in supporting roles. Rajinikanth’s Baasha revolves around the life of an auto driver, a firm believer of non-violence. However, due to the circumstances, he showcases his violent side after someone kidnaps and attacks his sister and unveils his past life as a gangster.

Released in 1995, Rajinikanth’s Baasha opened to positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It emerged out to become one of the highly successful flicks in the actor’s career. Besides garnering numerous awards and accolades, Baasha broke most of the box office records and is considered a blockbuster. Based on Bollywood flick Hum, Baasha was remade in Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Bangladeshi. Moreover, a digitally restored version of the flick came out on March 3, 2017. We have mentioned interesting facts about Rajinikanth’s Baasha that you must check out.

Interesting facts about Rajinikanth's Baasha

Months after the release of Baasha, the makers planned its Hindi version as Manik Baasha. However, due to unknown reasons, they dropped the plan. About 17 years later, Bhadrakali films released a remastered version of the Hindi dub, which featured new opening credits. In this, the original composer Deva re-created the Baasha film theme.

Actor Nagma was the original choice of the filmmaker. Suresh Krissna was impressed with her performance in Kadhalan.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth Heartbroken At Demise Of 'dearest Friend'; Issues Post

Also read: When Rajinikanth's Movies Clashed With Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Babu Starrers

Baasha’s Muhurat shot happened at AVM Studios. Later on, the venue came to be known as Rajni Pillaiyar Temple.

Rajinikanth’s Baasha completed its 368 days' run at the box office.

The action flick was adapted from Amitabh Bachchan’s Hum and got inspiration from Mammootty’s Samrajyam.

Initially, the film producer Prasad Rao bought the dubbing and the remake rights with Amitabh Bachchan. However, the project never took off.

Also read: 'Hum', 'Chaal Baaz' Among The Several Bollywood Films That Star Rajinikanth; See List

Also read: Time When Powerhouses Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Big B Starred In A Film Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.