Rajinikanth's Impressive List Of Awards And Recognition In His Career

Rajinikanth or Rajini is an Indian film actor who works primarily in Tamil cinema. He started his acting career with K. Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal. Rajni rose to fame with his Telugu drama film Anthuleni Katha (1976). He was critically acclaimed and later recognised by the audience for his acting skills. Throughout his career, the actor has worked in different-language films like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and more. Rajinikanth has received several numerous awards throughout his career. According to IMDb, here is the list of awards and nominations received by Rajinikanth.

Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards

2017 Winner

Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award Best Actor

Kabali (2016)

Cinema Express Awards, IN

1995 Winner

Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Baasha (1995)

Muthu (1995) 1992 Winner

Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Annamalai (1992) 1991 Winner

Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Thalapathi (1991) 1985 Winner

Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Sree Raaghavendar (1985) 1984 Winner

Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984)

Filmfare Awards South

2011 Nominee

Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Enthiran (2010) 2008 Nominee

Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Sivaji (2007) 2006 Nominee

Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Chandramukhi (2005) 1985 Winner

Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry Best Actor

Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984)

IIFA Utsavam

2017 Nominee

Tamil Cinema Best Actor

Kabali (2016)

International Film Festival of India

2014 Winner

Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, India

2007 Winner

Creative Award Best Actor

Sivaji (2007) 2005 Winner

Creative Award Best Actor

Chandramukhi (2005) 1999 Winner

Creative Award Best Actor

Padaiyappa (1999) 1995 Winner

Creative Award Best Actor

Muthu (1995) 1989 Winner

Honorary Award MGR Award 1982 Winner

Special Award Special Prize

Moondru Mugham (1982) 1979 Winner

Special Award Special Prize

Mullum Malarum (1978)

Vijay Awards

2008 Winner

Favourite Award Favourite Hero

Sivaji (2007)

