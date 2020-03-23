The Debate
Rajinikanth's Impressive List Of Awards And Recognition In His Career

Bollywood News

Rajinikanth has received several awards and recognition over his career. Check out the list of his awards according to IMDb. Continue reading to know.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth or Rajini is an Indian film actor who works primarily in Tamil cinema. He started his acting career with K. Balachander's 1975 Tamil drama Apoorva Raagangal. Rajni rose to fame with his Telugu drama film Anthuleni Katha (1976). He was critically acclaimed and later recognised by the audience for his acting skills. Throughout his career, the actor has worked in different-language films like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and more. Rajinikanth has received several numerous awards throughout his career. According to IMDb, here is the list of awards and nominations received by Rajinikanth.

Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards

2017

Winner
Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award

Best Actor
Kabali (2016)

Cinema Express Awards, IN

1995

Winner
Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Baasha (1995)
Muthu (1995)

1992

Winner
Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Annamalai (1992)

1991

Winner
Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Thalapathi (1991)

1985

Winner
Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Sree Raaghavendar (1985)

1984

Winner
Cinema Express Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984)

Filmfare Awards South

2011

Nominee
Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Enthiran (2010)

2008

Nominee
Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Sivaji (2007)

2006

Nominee
Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Chandramukhi (2005)

1985

Winner
Filmfare Award - Tamil Film Industry

Best Actor
Nallavanukku Nallavan (1984)

Also Read: Janta Curfew: Rajinikanth Backs PM Modi's Initiative, Urges All To 'rise To The Occasion'

IIFA Utsavam

2017

Nominee
Tamil Cinema

Best Actor
Kabali (2016)

International Film Festival of India

2014

Winner
Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality of the Year

  

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, India

2007

Winner
Creative Award

Best Actor
Sivaji (2007)

2005

Winner
Creative Award

Best Actor
Chandramukhi (2005)

1999

Winner
Creative Award

Best Actor
Padaiyappa (1999)

1995

Winner
Creative Award

Best Actor
Muthu (1995)

1989

Winner
Honorary Award

MGR Award

1982

Winner
Special Award

Special Prize
Moondru Mugham (1982)

1979

Winner
Special Award

Special Prize
Mullum Malarum (1978)

Also Read: Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew

Vijay Awards

2008

Winner
Favourite Award

Favourite Hero
Sivaji (2007)

Also Read: Rajinikanth Walks Bear Grylls Through Journey Of his Life As Shivaji Rao

 

 

