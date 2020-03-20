Rajinikanth Walks Bear Grylls Through Journey Of his Life As Shivaji Rao

Legendary South-Indian actor Rajinikanth is geared up to star in Discovery Channel's upcoming show titled Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The first episode of the show will premiere on March 23, 2020, from 8 p.m. onwards. The makers of the show recently released the teaser of the show. In the teaser of the show, both Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls collected water from a ravine. The Robot actor also opened up to Grylls about being a bus conductor before setting foot in the film industry.

Rajinikanth gets nostalgic

The teaser of Discovery's upcoming show started with Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls discussing the scarcity of water in the world. Later, when Grylls asked Rajinikanth about his job when he was in his teens, the actor stated that he used to work as a bus conductor in Banglore. He also walked Grylls through his journey of becoming Rajinikanth from Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.

When asked about his way of dealing with fame, Rajinikanth said that he has never gotten carried away by fame and went on to add that once he wraps up his shoot, he goes back to being Shivaji Rao from Rajinikanth. Grylls was also seen tying Rajinikanth's shoelaces. His sweet gesture was appreciated by fans in the comment section of the post. The teaser ended with the survivalist getting shocked to know the Darbar actor's age and called him an inspiration. Their show The Wild with Bear Grylls will be broadcasted in 8 different languages across 12 Discovery channels.

