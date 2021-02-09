Rajiv Kapoor Breathes His Last: Here's What You Need To Know About His Life & Career

On February 9, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the news of Rajiv Kapoor passing away. He was Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's brother who was also known as Chimpu. Bollywood celebrities are mourning the death of the actor. Lata Mangeshkar, Naved Jafri, and Neha Dhupia took to their social media to mourn the death of the actor. Read further to know more about Rajiv Kapoor's death and his career.

Who is Rajiv Kapoor?

Rajiv Kapoor was born on August 25, 1962 and was an actor, producer as well as a director. Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 59 after he suffered a massive heart attack. In the Kapoor family, he was the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late actor, Rishi Kapoor. His uncles were also legendary Bollywood stars, they were Shammi and Shashi Kapoor.

In the film industry, he made his debut in the year 1983 with the movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He also played the lead role in the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili in the year 1985. In the late '80s, he gave commercially successful movies like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the movie Zimmedaar in the year 1990, after which he started his career as a producer and a director.

In the production line, Rajiv produced the movie Henna in the year 1991, which was also directed by his brother Randhir. In the year 1996, he made his directorial debut with the movie PremGranth which featured his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The movie did not do well at the box office.

Further in the year 1999, he directed the movie Aa Ab Laut Chalen which features Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Aishwarya Rai. The movie was directed by Rishi Kapoor and was the last film of R.K Studios. After this movie, he wasn't very active in the industry. In the year 2001, he married Aarti Sabharwal, who was an architect and within 2 years, the couple filed for divorce.

Rajiv Kapoor's photos

