Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58; Maheep Kapoor Shares Rare Pics To Express Grief Over His Death

As veteran Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9, his good friend Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of rare photos. While expressing her grief, Maheep kept the post captionless and dropped only a red-heart emoticon. In the photographs, Rajiv was seen having a gala time with Sanjay and Maheep. In the throwback pictures, the trio looked young. Meanwhile, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor also attended Rajiv Kapoor's funeral on Tuesday. Scroll down to take a look at Rajiv Kapoor's unseen photos.

Rajiv Kapoor's unseen photos

As soon as Maheep shared the unseen pictures on her verified social media handle, a section of fans flooded the comments section to extend their condolence. The broken-heart and folded-hands emoticons were a common sight of the post's comments box. Meanwhile, a handful of fans wrote, "May his soul rest in peace". On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "he was very charming in his own way" while another asserted, "Very sad too young to go".

Rajiv Kapoor's death

The 58-year-old actor, reportedly, suffered a massive cardiac arrest, following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility near their residence in Chembur. As per PTI, the doctors declared Rajiv Kapoor dead on arrival. Several fans and celebs reacted to his untimely demise and extended condolences. Later, late actor Rishi Kapoor's wife and Rajiv's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news and offered her condolences on her official Instagram page.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among brothers Randhir and Rishi, and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year, respectively. Rajiv marked his debut in showbiz with 1983's release Ek Jaan Hain Hum. Rajiv was best known for his performance in films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi and Hum To Chale Pardes, among many others. The actor, known by the nickname Chimpu, was last seen in Zimmedaar.

(With Inputs From PTI)

