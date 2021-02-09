When Rajiv Kapoor Revealed Why His Career Did Not Soar And How He Was Projected

Late Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's youngest son, had big shoes to fill when he decided to venture into the show business. His father and both his brothers had established themselves as versatile actors already. However, his career never quite took off, like most other members of his family. In 2016, the actor had opened up about why his career did not soar even though he was Randhir and Rishi Kapoor’s brother. Read ahead to know his response.

Rajiv Kapoor on why his career never took off

In an exclusive interview with Cinestaan in 2016, Rajiv Kapoor said that Ram Teri Ganga Maili was his best film. He said that his other films did not do well but not all were bad as well. He explained that everybody wanted to project him like Shammi Kapoor because his looks bore resemblance to him. He also elaborated that if one’s movies do well, things would be different as well.

Rajiv Kapoor’s death

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021, due to a heart attack. He was 59-years old. Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kareena and Karishma, their mother Babita, among others were seen arriving at the family’s residence in Chembur to perform last rites.

Rajiv Kapoor’s movies

He made his debut in the year 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. After this, he started his career as a producer and a director. He had produced the movie Henna in 1991 which was the directorial venture of his brother Randhir. He directed the 1996 film PremGranth starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit but the movie did not fare well at the box office.

He recently shot for his film titled Toolsidas Junior. Made under Ashutosh Gowarikar’s home production, Toolsidas Junior is a sports drama film. The movie was directed and written by Mridul Mahendra. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. This was Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback film and will be the last project he will be seen in.

