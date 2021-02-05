Unseen Pic Of The Day: Maheep Kapoor & Shanaya Pose With Family In This Throwback Pic

Reality TV celebrity Maheep Kapoor has a decent fan following on her social media platforms, where she often gives a sneak peek into her life. In her recent photos, Maheep went down the memory lane and dug out an old picture of herself. On her feed, she posted a never seen before picture of herself with Shanaya as they sat with her family.

Unseen Pic of The Day: Maheep Kapoor's family photo from the past

In the old photograph, Maheep Kapoor was seen wearing a black and red coloured jacket, which she paired up with blue pair of denim jeans. At the time the picture was taken, Shanaya seemed very young and was sitting amidst her family members. Interestingly, the picture also portrays Maheep’s brother and sister as she mentioned in the caption, “Missing my brother & sister” with a sad emoticon. Check out the post from Maheep’s profile below.

Netizens react to Shanaya Kapoor's childhood photo

As soon as the post went up on social media, the fans of the celebrity flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions on it. A number of fans of the celebrity wrote in the comments section that Shanaya and Maheep looked adorable in the picture. Check out some of the comments from the netizens on the post below:

Several other friends of Maheep liked the picture and left heart emoticons on the picture. Many other netizens also sent their love and well wishes to the celebrities and wished them health. Several other fans requested her to post more pictures from the past and update her profile. Check out some of the comments from the netizens on the post below:

On the work front

On the work front, Maheep was last seen in the web show titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The series also stars an ensemble cast of Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni). The Netflix series follows the story of four women who love to explore and travel. It also shows how they develop some ups and downs in their bond, but deal with it gracefully. Apart from them, a lot of other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday, Malaika and others have small segments in the series.

