Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58; Brother Randhir Kapoor Snapped Leaving The Hospital

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor and brother of Randhir Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday, February 9. He was 58.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Brother Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Neetu Kapoor Mourns The Loss

Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum but rose to fame as a leading man with the blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Raj Kapoor''s last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, Zalzala and Hum To Chale Pardes. Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's Zimmedaar. He then made a switch to production and direction. His first production was Henna, directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor. In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor Reveals Daughter Kareena Kapoor’s Due Date, Details Inside

Rajiv Kapoor's Death

Rajiv reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest, following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility near their residence in Chembur. The doctors declared Rajiv Kapoor dead on arrival. The sad news of Rajiv Kapoor's death was given by film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta on Twitter.

Very sad news. Rajiv (Chimpu) Kapoor passes away following heart attack. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 9, 2021

Several fans and celebs reacted to his untimely demise and extended condolences. Late actor Rishi Kapoor's wife and Rajiv's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor also confirmed the news and offered her condolences on her official Instagram page.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Wishes Fans On Republic Day With A Family Picture

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among his three brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year, respectively. Randhir Kapoor was snapped leaving the hospital post the death of his brother Rajiv Kapoor.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor Shares Selfie Donning Mask; Fans Ask Actor To 'stay Safe'

The actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film announced in December 2020 was said to be a sports drama with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.