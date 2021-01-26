Karisma Kapoor Wishes Fans On Republic Day With A Family Picture

The Kapoor clan get together on occasions is something that the fans eagerly wait for. Sharing a glimpse of the recent get-together, actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and share a picture of the family members on the special occasion of 72nd Republic Day. The family picture spotted Karisma’s parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor along with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and Ritu Nanda. However, actress Kareena Kapoor who is embracing her pregnancy gave a miss to the get-together.

Karisma Kapoor misses Kareena in family get together

While captioning the post, the actress mentioned that they got this picture clicked at her grandmother Krishna Kapoor‘s favourite spot in the house. She wrote, “Dadiji’s favourite spot ❤️ #iconic. Happy Republic Day from us. Missing bebo”. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared her heartfelt wishes on the occasion. Sharing a short video featuring the India Gate and the Taj Mahal, Kareena wrote, "Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls...Wish you a very Happy Republic Day".

Sometime back, Karisma shared pictures from the Saturday afternoon lunch get together where she can be seen posing with sister Kareena Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and Rima Jain. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has worked in several memorable films, including Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and many more. Her acting was positively regarded by both the critics and the audience. She was last seen in the film Zero, which saw her making a cameo appearance.

