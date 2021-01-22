Lata Mangeshkar Pays Tribute To Narendra Chanchal, Says 'he Was A Great Human Being'

Popular singer Narendra Chanchal, who was famous for giving his voice to bhajans and other religious songs, passed away today on January 22. He wasn’t keeping well for the past couple of months and died at the age of 80, in Delhi. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has paid tribute to Chanchal in a tweet, read along to take a look at it and other details.

Also Read: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At A Twitter User Who Called Lata Mangeshkar 'overrated'

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Narendra Chanchal

Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter a while ago to pay a tribute to the popular singer. She wrote, “मुझे अभी पता चला की बहुत गुणी गायक, मातारानी के भक्त नरेंद्र चंचल जी का आज स्वर्गवास हुआ. ये सुनके मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ.वो बहुत अच्छे इंसान थे,ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें.मैं उनको विनम्र श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करती हूँ”. Her message translates to, ‘I just found out about the passing of talented singer, Narendra Chanchal. I am saddened to hear this. He was a great human being. May he rest in peace and I pay my sincere tribute to him”.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar On 120th Birth Anniversary

Narendra Chanchal's death

Chanchal was quite a renowned singer in the industry who was popular for singing bhajans and religious songs. His songs Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai from Avtaar and Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo from Bobby are two of his most loved and notable ones. The latter also got his the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer.

According to reports in the Indian Express, the singer’s concert organiser Sanjay Malik shared that Chanchal breathed his last in Delhi around 12 PM, due to age-related issues. Malik mentioned that the singer had been hospitalised for almost 2 months at the Apollo Hospital. He wasn’t keeping well and had gotten weak overtime.

Narendra Chanchal’s career

The singer’s other popular works include Main Benaam Ho Gaya, Baki Kuchh Bacha To Mahangayi Maar Gayi, Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain, and Huye Hain Kuchh Aise Wo Humse Paraye. He also released an autobiography which includes his struggles and his eventual achievements which is titled Midnight Singer. The late singer always visited Katra in Vaishno Devi on the December 29, of every year and performed there on the last day of the year.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering R.D Burman On Latter's Death Anniversary

Also Read: Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away At 89; Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Pay Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.