Lata Mangeshkar Wishes Waheeda Rehman On Her Birthday, Shares An Old Classic Song

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has tweeted about Waheeda Rehman's birthday. Waheeda Rehman is one of the best known actor of yesteryears in the country. She has won a National Award as well as several Filmfare Awards. Today is her 83rd birthday and people across the globe is wishing her. On the occasion of Waheeda Rehman's birthday, several movie stars and singers like Lata Mangeshkar are wishing her.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Waheeda Rehman on her birthday

Today, Lata Mangeshkar wishes Waheeda Rehman on her birthday. She tweeted about this and attached a song with the tweet. She said "Namaskar. Aaj hum sabki pasandida abhinetri Waheeda Rehman ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhaai deti hun.Wo hamesha khush rahein aur swasth rahein yehi meri manokaamana." She even attached a song from Waheeda Rehman's movies called Guide for which she sang. Piya Tose Naina Lage was the song attached to the tweet. Check out the tweet below:

Namaskar. Aaj hum sabki pasandida abhinetri Waheeda Rehman ji ka janamdin hai.Main unko bahut badhaai deti hun.Wo hamesha khush rahein aur swasth rahein yehi meri manokaamana. https://t.co/mw17iUo2V7 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 3, 2021

Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice for several Guide songs. Piya Tose Naina Lage, Saiyan Belmaan, and Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, all these Guide songs were sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Waheeda Rehman's movies had several legendary hits from Guru Dutt. Films like C.I.D, Pyaasa, and Kaagaz Ke Phool are a part of her filmography. She won Filmfare for Best Actress Award twice- one for Guide while the other one was for Neel Kamal.

Waheeda Rehman's retrospective

Waheeda Rehman has a number of timeless classics for her fans to cherish. She starred in Satyajit Ray's Abhijaan which released in 1962. She was also a part of Raj Kapoor's highly acclaimed film, Teesri Kasam. In 1972, she was also awarded Padma Bhushan. She also played supporting roles in many films like Phaagun, Kabhie Kabhie, and Namkeen. She got her film debut in a Telugu film called Rojulu Marayi. A biography on her was released in 2014 called 'Conversations with Waheeda Rehman', it was written by Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Waheeda Rehman also received Centenary Award for Indian Film Personality. She was last seen preparing for her role in Desert Dolphin. Desert Dolphin is scheduled to release on Netflix, this year. The upcoming film is about a coming-of-age sports drama. It is directed by Manjari Makijani.

Image Credits - Screenshot from movie Guide

