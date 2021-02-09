Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away; Know Everything About The Third-generation Of Kapoors

On February 9, 2021, Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58 due to a heart attack. The actor, director and producer was popularly known as Chimpu Chacha. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. His sister-in-law Neetu Singh announced about his demise on her official social media handle. Randhir Kapoor was spotted outside the hospital, walking with the help of a stick.

Rajiv Kapoor passes away at the age of 58

Kapoor family Tree

The Kapoor family tree includes Prithiviraj Kapoor as the leading person who first set his foot in Bollywood. Prithviraj tied the knot with Ramsarni Mehra in 1906. The second generation includes Raj Kapoor, Shamsher Raj and Balbir Raj. All three of them earned significant names in the entertainment industry. Raj Kapoor used his birth name in the industry while Shamsher and Balbir opted for stage names as Shammi and Shashi.

Known as the greatest showman of the industry, Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Krishna Malhotra in 1930. Shammi Kapoor married Geeta Bali, who passed away in the year 1965 because of smallpox. The latter then tied the knot with Neila Devi. Shashi Kapoor tied the knot with an English actor in the year 1958.

Rajiv Kapoor's brothers and sisters

Raj Kapoor has three sons—Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. While Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor decided to make their career in acting, Ritu and Rima decided to keep out of it. Shammi and Geeta are blessed with two children—Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan. Shashi Kapoor has three children Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor has two children with wife, Babita- Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. Karisma married Sanjay Kapoor and the two are now divorced. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Singh and has two children—Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Ritu Nanda tied the knot with Rajan Nanda and has a son Nikhil Nanda. On the other hand, Nikhil got married to Shwetha Bachchan. Rima married Manoj Jain and has two sons- Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain.

Rajiv Kapoor, who made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in the year 1983, was best known for playing the lead in his father Raj Kapoor’s directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili in the year 1985. The last function the actor had attended was seemingly the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch last year. He was spotted in a group picture posted by Kareena on her official Instagram handle.

Fans mourn Rajiv Kapoor's death

I am saddened to hear actor Rajiv Kapoor has sadly passed away Rajiv sir you were a great actor I will miss you first memories of you my favourite Aasmaan 1984 shukriyaa 1988 i love this song of you sir Rip❤️❤️😘😘🙏🙏 my condolences to the Kapoor Famliy #RajivKapoor #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/mPnhj5YGnH — Allahrakhi (@AllahrakhiDivya) February 9, 2021

Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Actor Rajiv Kapoor Dies At 58. Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram.#RIP#RajivKapoor pic.twitter.com/tiTiMw1BPX — Akanksha Tripathi (@Akanksha97t) February 9, 2021

Cinemaazi extends heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Rajiv Kapoor who passed away today. He worked in various capacities in a number of films, but most notably as the star of Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). May he rest in peace. #RajivKapoor #RIP pic.twitter.com/sRrcUxTCX8 — Cinemaazi (@cinemaazi) February 9, 2021

Image Source: Neetu Singh Instagram

