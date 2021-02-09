Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Alia Bhatt Returns From Maldives To Be With Ranbir Kapoor's Family?

In sad turn of events, Randhir and late actor Rishi Kapoor's brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away today on February 9. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the news of his death. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn the actor's death. Amidst all of this, Alia Bhatt was recently snapped at the airport after the news of Rajiv Kapoor's death was shared across. The actor was on a girls' trip to the Maldives. The picture was shared by photographer Viral Bhayani. Check it out.

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a blue top with matching shorts. She is seen holding a white bag and has added white shoes to complete the look. The actor was on a vacation in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen and best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan. She flew back to Mumbai after the news of Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Rajiv Kapoor's death came out.

Earlier, she shared a picture with her best friends on her Instagram. While sporting a pink bikini, Alia added the caption that reads, "heal, learn, grow, love". Within 6 hours of the upload, the post has around 1.1 million likes. The actor is in a relationship with her beau Ranbir Kapoor who are often snapped together. There have been rumours about the couple getting married soon. Check out Alia's photos from her trip.

Rajiv Kapoor's funeral

Various celebrities were spotted around Kapoor Family's house for the actor's funeral. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria and many more were spotted. Randhir Kapoor was spotted outside the hospital where Rajiv took his last breath.

Rajiv Kapoor's family

Rajiv Kapoor was born on August 25, 1962 and was an actor, producer as well as a director. Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 59 after he suffered a massive heart attack. In the Kapoor family, he was the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late actor, Rishi Kapoor. His uncles were also legendary Bollywood stars, they were Shammi and Shashi Kapoor. In the year 2001, he married Aarti Sabharwal, who was an architect and within 2 years, the couple filed for divorce.

