Rajiv Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor Mourns Her Uncle's Death, Shares Throwback Picture

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 at the age of 58 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Actress Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the legendary actors in one frame including her father Randhir Kapoor, uncle Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor along with Raj Kapoor from their early career days in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor mourns uncle Rajiv Kapoor's demise

Mourning the loss of her uncle, the actress wrote, “Broken but strong.” Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were the first ones to offer their condolences to the family and pray for the deceased in the comment section. Apart from these, an array of other actors including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar are a few stars who mourned the demise of the veteran actor on social media. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the pictures of Kareena, Karisma, and their mother Babita who were spotted outside their house as they head towards the Kapoor bungalow in Chembur to pay their last respect. Other than the two sisters, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and others were also spotted arriving at the bungalow.

Rajiv Kapoor was 58. Kapoor had made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum and went on work in movies like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, and Hum To Chale Pardes. He also directed Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

