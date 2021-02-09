Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Mourns Loss

Actor Rajiv Kapoor's demise has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film fraternity. As his family and friends remember him, his niece Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to mourn her uncle. Riddhima Kapoor is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year.

Riddhima Kapoor on Rajiv Kapoor's demise

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to her social media and posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor. As a caption to her condolence, she wrote "Goodbye uncle #RIP". It is a sad day for the Kapoor family as Rajiv Kapoor died today on February 9 due to a heart attack.

Rajiv Kapoor's death is being mourned by several celebrities. Several Instagram users commented on Riddhima Kapoor's post and expressed their condolences. Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to the whole family, sending love and light." Actor Soni Razdan also commented on the post and wrote, "Deepest condolences and love to you all. This is just so tragic." Here are some of the reactions from the celebrities:

Other members of the Kapoor family such as Neetu Kapoor also expressed their condolences. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also expressed her condolences on Twitter. She said, "I just came to know about the death of Raj Kapoor's youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor. I am very saddened after hearing this news. May his soul rest in peace."

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 9, 2021

Rajiv Kapoor was fondly called Chimpu by his family and close friends. He made his Bollywood debut in 1983 in the movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He also starred in several movies including Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he produced several films like Ab Ab Laut Chalein, Prem Granth, and Heena.

Image Credits: @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Instagram

