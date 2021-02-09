Last Updated:

Rajiv Kapoor's Death Leaves Bollywood Celebs In Shock; Kushboo Sundar Changes Profile Pic

Rajiv Kapoors's death left Bollywood celebrities in shock, and made them pour out their grief. Kushboo Sundar got emotional and changed her profile pic.

Rajiv Kapoors's death leaves Bollywood celebs in shock; Kushboo Sundar changes profile pic

Celebrities of the film industry mourned the loss of Rajiv Kapoor, who breathed his last on Tuesday. The actor-director, who was the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, reportedly died of a heart attack. Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kushboo Sundar, Abbas-Mustan were among the celebrities who shared their grief.       

Bollywood stars mourn death of Rajiv Kapoor

The stars of the film industry expressed their shock over the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor and shared their condolences and prayers to his family. 

Some of them shared their fond memories and pictures with Kapoor, who was known as 'Chimpu'. Neil Nitin Mukesh was ‘devastated’ and called him one of his ‘favourite people’.

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar changed her profile pic to that of Rajiv Kapoor and credited him for helping her ‘walk tall', 'wear white polish' on her toes and 'speaking with confidence.'

Anil Sharma, Payal Ghosh, Naved Jaafri were among the others who expressed their thoughts.  

Rajiv Kapoor was 58. Kapoor had made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum and  went on work in movies like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He also directed Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

In unfortunate turn of events, three of the five children of Raj Kapoor, Ritu (January), Rishi Kapoor (April) and now Rajiv Kapoor passed away in the span of the last year. Kareena and Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain are their other siblings.

