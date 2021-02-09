Rajiv Kapoor's Death Leaves Bollywood Celebs In Shock; Kushboo Sundar Changes Profile Pic

Celebrities of the film industry mourned the loss of Rajiv Kapoor, who breathed his last on Tuesday. The actor-director, who was the son of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, reportedly died of a heart attack. Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kushboo Sundar, Abbas-Mustan were among the celebrities who shared their grief.

READ: Rishi Kapoor's Brother Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Neetu Kapoor Mourns The Loss

Bollywood stars mourn death of Rajiv Kapoor

The stars of the film industry expressed their shock over the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor and shared their condolences and prayers to his family.

Sad to hear of the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor! Deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) February 9, 2021

Some of them shared their fond memories and pictures with Kapoor, who was known as 'Chimpu'. Neil Nitin Mukesh was ‘devastated’ and called him one of his ‘favourite people’.

Devastated!! Another big loss to the family 🙏🏻 one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you. 💔 RIP 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/wUPAfn4eJd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 9, 2021

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar changed her profile pic to that of Rajiv Kapoor and credited him for helping her ‘walk tall', 'wear white polish' on her toes and 'speaking with confidence.'

I am shell shocked. You cannot go so soon Chimpu. I am devastated. I walk tall, I wear white polish on my toes, I speak with confidence bcoz you taught me to do so. Come back Chimpu.. 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #RIP My dearest friend. pic.twitter.com/Mib0VF3oWz — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) February 9, 2021

Anil Sharma, Payal Ghosh, Naved Jaafri were among the others who expressed their thoughts.

Very very sad news.. RIP Rajivji 🙏🙏 https://t.co/XSg8iJgaER — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) February 9, 2021

V sad to hear about sad demise of #chimpukapoor .. younger son of Rajkapoor .. ishwar unki atma ko Shanti de aur parivaar ko shakti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/q4QTkdYtAA — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) February 9, 2021

Very sad news.. #Rajivkapoor Ji passes away following heart attack. My deepest and most sincere condolences to the Kapoor family..!! RIP — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) February 9, 2021

He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family 🙏#rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor pic.twitter.com/GRVxPE0TLW — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) February 9, 2021

READ: What Happened To Billy Brown? Alaskan Bush People's Star Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Rajiv Kapoor was 58. Kapoor had made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum and went on work in movies like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He also directed Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

In unfortunate turn of events, three of the five children of Raj Kapoor, Ritu (January), Rishi Kapoor (April) and now Rajiv Kapoor passed away in the span of the last year. Kareena and Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain are their other siblings.

READ: 'Yuvraaj' Fame Amrit Maghera's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away; Actor Expresses Grief

READ: Production Designer Roy Christopher Passes Away At The Age Of 85

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.