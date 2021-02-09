'Yuvraaj' Fame Amrit Maghera's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away; Actor Expresses Grief

British model and actor Amrit Maghera, who has worked in Hindi and Punjabi films, took to her social media handle and informed her fans that her grandmother has passed away, on Thursday. In the picture, Amrit was seen extending a warm side-hug to her grandmother while the latter was seen resting her head on the actor's shoulder. Writing a short caption to express her grief, Amrit wrote, "RIP my beautiful Naniji. How I love you", along with a black-heart and a crown emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Amrit Maghera's post for her late grandmother.

Amrit Maghera's expresses grief over Nani's death

Within a day, a handful of Instagram verified handles took to the comments section and extended condolences. English actor-singer Rachel Adedeji dropped a red-heart and wrote, "Love you rest in perfect peace to your Naniji" while actor Rachel Leskovac penned, "Sending Love", along with a yellow-heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Amrit's Hollyoaks co-star Richard Linnell asserted, "So sorry for your loss, sending you all my love", along with a few red-heart emojis. A day after the post was shared, Amrit extended her gratitude for the prayers as she wrote, "Thank you everyone for your kind kind words. It’s helping me", in the comments box.

More about Amrit Maghera

The London-based model and actor of Indian origin marked her debut in Bollywood with 2014's release M.A.D: Mad About Dance. After the dance-drama film, she acted in a couple of small-budget films. She also played an important character in Pan Nalin's 2015 directorial venture, Angry Indian Goddesses. The actor also made a mark in the Punjabi film fraternity in 2014.

She played a pivotal character in Amrinder Gill starrer Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo. The film was a commercial hit and bagged a positive response from the critics. Amrit Maghera is widely known for her portrayal of an Indian Punjabi woman in the British soap opera, Hollyoaks. She essayed the character of Neeta Kaur, from 2015 to 2017. The show is set in the fictional village of Hollyoaks, a suburb of Chester.

