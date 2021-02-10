Rajiv Kapoor's Funeral: Randhir, Ranbir, Aadar & Alia Bid Farewell To The Actor-director

The news of Rajiv Kapoor's death made its way to the internet yesterday shortly after the actor and filmmaker breathed his last when he succumbed to a heart attack. At the time of his passing, Rajiv Kapoor's age was all of 58 years old. Rajiv Kapoor's family members, such as the likes of his nephew, Ranbir Kapoor & Aadar Jain were seen attending their late uncle's last rites, which began from the departed's Chembur residence, where he breathed his last. Pictures from Rajiv Kapoor's funeral featuring members from Rajiv Kapoor's family can be found below.

The image below sees Alia Bhatt joining the Kapoor family as a mark of support for them shortly after cutting short her vacation in the Maldives. The picture also shows that Rajeev Kapoor's niece, Karisma Kapoor was in close proximity with the star. The pictures can be found below.

The Pictures:

The picture below, on the other hand, sees Rajiv's two nephews, Ranbir and Aadar taking Rajiv's mortal remains to its final resting place. Accompanying the two were several members of Rajiv Kapoor's family. The pictures can be found below.

About Rajiv Kapoor's movies:

The late actor made his debut with 1983's Ek Jaan Hain Hum. But, he made his first movie as a leading man in 1985's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, a film that co-starred Mandakini & would soon go on to receive the status of a blockbuster. The following years would see him play central or pivotal parts in presentations like Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan and Hum To Chale Pardes. Post his debut production venture, which was 1990's Zimmedaar, the actor would go on to solely fulfil behind-the-camera roles up until the end of his time.

Once the news of Rajiv Kapoor's death made it to the film fraternity, the likes of Sanjay Kapoor and his better half, Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture featuring Sanjay and him. In addition to the same, through the post, the two actors can be seen communicating that the two will miss him. The pictures can be found below.

The Posts:

