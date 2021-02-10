Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Riddhima Kapoor Shahani Reveals There Will Be No Chautha

Rajeev Kapoor's niece, Riddhima Kapoor Shahani took to Instagram in order to reveal that there will be no Chautha Ceremony held for the late actor and producer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The picture through which Riddhima Kapoor Shahani made the announcement includes a picture of Rajiv Kapoor from a public event, which is accompanied by the date of his birth and passing. The picture below also includes a message from Raj Kapoor's family members.

Riddhima Kapoor shares update

The news of Rajiv Kapoor's death made its way to the internet yesterday shortly after the actor and filmmaker breathed his last when he succumbed to a heart attack. At the time of his passing, Rajiv Kapoor's age was all of 58 years. Rajiv Kapoor's family members, such as the likes of his nephew, Ranbir Kapoor & Aadar Jain were seen attending Rajiv Kapoor's last rites, which began from the departed's Chembur residence, where he breathed his last. More details regarding Rajiv Kapoor's funeral processions will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Rajiv Kapoor's movies:

The late actor made his debut with 1983's Ek Jaan Hain Hum. But, he made his first movie as a leading man in 1985's Ram Teri Ganga Maili, a film that co-starred Mandakini & would soon go on to receive the status of a blockbuster. The years that followed would see him play pivotal or central roles in films like Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan and Hum To Chale Pardes. Post his debut production venture, which was 1990's Zimmedaar, the actor would go on to solely fulfil behind-the-camera roles up until the end of his time.

Once the news of Rajiv Kapoor's death made it to the film fraternity, the likes of Sanjay Kapoor and his better half, Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture featuring Sanjay and him. In addition to the same, through the post, the two actors can be seen communicating that the two will miss him. The pictures can be found below.

