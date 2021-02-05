Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Looks For Mother Neetu’s Approval; Says 'mommy Knows Best'

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often engages with her Instagram followers by sharing pictures of her yoga poses and her work. She shared a story of her outfit on her Instagram and wrote that she is waiting for her mother's approval. Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's picture as she says that her mother knows best.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looking for her mother's approval

Yoga enthusiast and Jewellery designer Riddhima recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her outfit. She wrote that her mom's approval matters the most when it comes to choosing outfits and mentioned that her mother knows the best. She wore black jeans and a black shirt and paired it with a chunky belt to complete the outfit. Riddhima tagged Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handle in her mirror selfie. Here is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's picture.

Image source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

A sneak peek into Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

Riddhima recently took to her Instagram to share a picture from a family lunch. In the picture, Riddhima posed with her daughter Samara, and husband Bharat Sahni along with actor Alia Bhatt who is dating her brother Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote 'Fam Jam' in her caption and mentioned that they missed her mother Neetu and Alia's mother Soni Razdan on their lunch. Riddhima also shared a picture with her daughter Samara as they practised yoga at home. The two were seen meditating together in their house. Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's photos from her Instagram.

Riddhima is extremely active when it comes to yoga and working out. She shared a few pictures of herself trying the different yoga poses with her puppy Killian. In a picture, Killian was seen trying a similar pose on Riddhima's back. In another picture, Killian is sitting on Riddhima's stomach as she tried the deep backstretch. She also shared a picture of herself trying a yoga pose and giving a hi-fi to her puppy. Take a look at the adorable pictures of Riddhima with her puppy.

