Daily Ent Recap Feb 9: Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away And Other Important News

Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor's demise

Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 8, 2021. He suffered a heart attack. Rajiv Kapoor's age was 58 years. He was popularly known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili which released in 1985. The movie was a blockbuster hit. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to give her brother-in-law's death. Read the full story: Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away At 58; Brother Randhir Kapoor Snapped Leaving The Hospital

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished

In an interview with Asian Style Magazine, Priyanka Chopra has written about a filmmaker who had made comments on her body structure in the early days of her career. She also said that she has not mentioned the story to clarify anything instead it is a space where she has written about the things that have affected her. Read the full story: 'Things I’ve Been Affected By': Priyanka Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours In ‘Unfinished’

Kangana Ranaut on her hard work

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to give an insight on the hard work she does in her films. In the tweet, she wrote that she has raw talent like Meryl Streep does and can also do skilled action like Gal Gadot. She also shared two stills from her films Dhaakad and Thalaivi. Read the full story: Kangana Says She Has 'raw Talent' Like Meryl Streep, 'can Do Action' Like Gal Gadot

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Ranvir Shorey takes a dig at the Congress party

Ranvir Shorey tweeted his disapproval for the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi shared a video on India needing 'non-violent warriors’ in their initiative for truth, compassion & harmony. In the tweet, he wrote, '#JoinCongressSocialMedia and give dynaticism and corruption another chance in #India'. He also created a song to slam the opposition for the farm laws. Read the full story: Ranvir Shorey Takes Dig At #JoinCongressSocialMedia Campaign, Highlights 2 Factors

#JoinCongressSocialMedia and give dynaticism and corruption another chance in #India. 💁🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 8, 2021

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share the teaser of his upcoming film Ganapath. The teaser of the film shared a sneak-peek into the leading lady of the film. The movie is set to release in 2022. Read the full story: Tiger Shroff Drops Sneak Peek Of His Leading Lady In Forthcoming Movie, 'Ganapath'

Paris Hilton reveals that she was abused

Paris Hilton revealed that she suffered abuse at her school. According to People magazine, she is going to appear for a hearing on February 8 to testify against Provo Canyon boarding school on February 8. She has accused the staff of the school of inflicting emotional, physical, and psychological abuse on her. Read the full story: Paris Hilton Breaks Down As She Reveals That 'she Was Abused As A Teen'

