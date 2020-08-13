Rajkummar Rao Flaunts His Inner 'bathroom Singer', Practices In Bathtub

On Wednesday night, August 12, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to his social media handle and shared a picture, in which he was seen sitting in an acrylic bathtub. To give a good laugh to his 4.5M followers, Rajkummar Rao posed for the picture while practicing singing and using the jet spray as mike. Sporting a dapper look, Rajkummar wore a grey-colour suit teamed with a black t-shirt and a pair of opera pump shoes.

The caption of his post read, "Practicing my singing (sic)". His further caption was written in Hindi, which meant "But, one day I will perform outside the bathroom too". Scroll down to take a look at the quirky post of Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao practices singing in bathroom

The witty post of the Stree actor managed to garner more than 392k likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Patralekhaa was all hearts as she left two red-heart emoticons in the comments section. On the other side, his fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye, laughing and fire emoticons. A follower praised the actor and wrote, "Hope your singing will be as mesmerizing as your acting". Another Instagram user asserted, "Sabke dhandhe Band karva do all-rounder hoke". A section of fans was curious to know if Rao wore a suit to click a picture in the bathroom.

A peek into Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

The Kai Po Che actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing his whereabouts with his fans. During the nationwide lockdown, he shared many BTS photos of his previous projects with interesting trivia. Along with his projects, he also shared a few childhood pictures of him. In one of his previous posts, he appreciated the skills of weavers and artisans to celebrate National Handloom Day.

Rajkummar Rao movies

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. He will next be seen in a film with Priyanka Chopra, titled White Tiger. Reportedly, the upcomer is speculated to be an adaptation of the Prize-winning bestseller book Man Booker. Apart from these projects, Rao has numerous films in his kitty, including Second Innings, Badhaai Do, Chhalaang, and Ludo.

