Rajkummar Rao Puts Up A Thank You Note For Fans, Says Their Love & Support Encourage Him

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself where his girlfriend can also be spotted. The actor decided to thank his followers for the unconditional love and support that has come his way, through the years. His fans have also responded to the appreciation post as they found the gesture made by the actor sweet.

Rajkummar Rao’s thank you post

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to thank his fans and followers for the support and love that they have showered on him. He posted a selfie where his girlfriend Patralekha and her sister, Parnalekha, could be seen settled on the ground while relaxing and taking in the fresh breeze. Actor Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, can be seen looking at the camera while clicking the selfie. He can be seen wearing a dark blue windcheater on top of a black T-Shirt. In the background, Parnalekha Paul can be seen folding a rug.

In the caption for the post, actor Rajkummar Rao has put out a heartfelt message for his followers. He has started off by saying that this is an appreciation post for all his supporters. He has mentioned that it becomes tough for him to reply to every comment and message which are sent his way but he does acknowledge them.

Rajkummar Rao has written that his fans’ love and support push him to work harder every time. It also gives him the strength to keep chasing his dreams so that he can make his followers smile with his work. The actor has expressed how much he loves his fans while speaking about the gratitude that he has for them. Have a look at the post on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram here.

Read Rajkummar Rao Reunites With His 'Omerta' Cast Over Virtual Video Call; See Pic

Also read Ankita Lokhande Explains Her Absence From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral; Speaks To Arnab

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen playing the lead role in an upcoming horror-comedy film, Roohi Afzana. This film is expected to star Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Rooh Afzana is being directed by Hardik Mehta while the film is reportedly in the production stage.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput And Rajkummar Aced A Goofy Pose

Also read Why Rajkummar Rao Was The Ideal Choice For 'Hit' Remake, Reveals Director Sailesh Kolanu

Image Courtesy: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.