Rajkumar Hirani To Part Ways With Vidhu Vinod Chopra For His Upcoming Drama Flick?

Director Rajkumar Hirani's last venture Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor was a huge success, earning more than ₹500 crores worldwide, as per reports. He is set for his next directorial, however, reports suggest that this time around producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra will not bankroll the project.

Also Read | Rajkumar Hirani To Chronicle The Life Of Cricketer Lala Amarnath?

Rajkumar Hirani parts way with Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his next

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are among the most popular director-producer duos. The two have worked together in blockbuster movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. While Rajkumar directed the films, Vidhu Vinod co-produced the films.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Advises Aamir, Tells Him Not To Leave Rajkumar Hirani

Now according to reports, Rajkumar Hirani is working on a new project with a prominent actor as the lead. The superstar will not only star but will also produce the movie.

Also Read | 'Shikara': Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Taunt At Distraught Kashmiri Pandit Woman Panned Online

According to a source, Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the film. Parijat Joshi is working on the script which is said to be a light-hearted movie.

As per reports, Rajkumar Hirani’s next will be set up on a massive scale. It might go on floors in April or May 2020. The details about the project is being closely guarded and the makers are eyeing to release the film in 2021.

Also Read | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Why 'Shikara' Is The Most Difficult Film Of His Career

On the other hand, Vidhu Vinod Chopra made his comeback as a director with his recent release Shikara. It is a romantic period drama film starring Aadil Khan and Sadia as lead. The film is based on the Love story of a Kashmiri Hindu couple at the peak of Pakistani terrorism in Kashmir during the 90s. Released on February 7, 2020, it earned mostly positive reviews from the audiences.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.