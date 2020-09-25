Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's Throwback Picture Will Give You Couple Goals

Bareilly Ki Barfi fame Rajkummar Rao has been quite active on various social media platforms amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures from his trip to Vaishno Devi. Check out the Kai Po Che actor’s adorable photos and read on to know more details about the story.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s throwback pictures

Rajkummar Rao recently posted a throwback photo on his official Instagram account on Friday. The actor has combined many pictures for the post with his ladylove Patralekhaa. One of the images showcases Rajkummar Rao along with his wife, while the second picture shows the scenic view of Vaishno Devi.

The third picture shows Rajkummar and Patralekhaa along with Dev Agarwal, who is a well-known cinematographer and filmmaker. He captioned the photo by writing, “à¤œà¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥€” with red heart emoji and tagged Patralekhaa and Dev Agarwal. Check out Rajkummar Rao’s photo with Patralekhaa:

As soon as the actor shared the pictures, his fans started pouring love for the adorable couple in the comments section of his post. One of his fans wrote, “Couple goals Esse kehte hai”, while another wrote, “you guys look so cute”. Besides this, many fans showered love for them with a lot of hearts, fire and heart-eyes emojis. Take a look at the comments on Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s photos below:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s relationship

Shaadi Mein Zarur Aana fame Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared the screen space in Hansal Mehta’s City Lights. According to several reports, the duo has been dating for more than eight years now. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa are currently quarantining together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo is enjoying the essence of the home-cooked meals and clicking each other’s pictures to post on social media platforms.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi alongside De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh and Baghban fame Hema Malini. His upcoming movie is titled White Tiger along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller, The White Tiger. Apart from this project, Rajkummar Rao has several films that might release next year, which includes Second Innings, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do, and Ludo.

