Rajkummar Rao Shares A Candid Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing About His Smile

Rajkummar Rao is widely known for his stylish Instagram posts. The Stree actor is very active on his social media and often shares quirky pictures of himself. This time, he shared a simple but charming picture of himself which seems to be candid. Along with the picture he also posted a positive caption to go with it.

Rajkummar Rao shares a happy picture

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram to share a candid picture of himself. He seems to be smiling at someone when this picture was captured. He is seen wearing a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a watch. He looks delightful in his picture just like his caption. His Hindi caption reads, "Jiyo haso, khush raho aur khushiya sabme baaton". This translates to 'Live your life, laugh, stay happy and spread happiness amongst the others'. Take a look at the post:

His fans showered him with lots of comments on the post. Fans have mentioned that his smile made their day. Some of the fans also called him gorgeous and handsome. Many fans commented on the picture with fire and heart emojis. Take a look at the comments:

Source: Rajkummar Rao's IG

Rajkummar Rao shares a stylish photo

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram is filled with pictures from shoots. To add up some fun to them, he gives quirky captions to those pictures. He recently shared a picture from a promotional event of his film Stree in 2018. He is seen wearing a quirky graphic pullover that has a stop traffic sign on it from Sahil Aneja. He paired it with Mitesh Lodha's checked blazer that he's holding in his hands. He captioned the picture as, "Bass Yuhi" which means, ''just like that''. Take a look:

On the work front

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. His upcoming film is titled White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is speculated to be an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller, The White Tiger. Apart from these projects, Rao has numerous films that might release next year, like Second Innings, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do, and Ludo.

