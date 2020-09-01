Patralekhaa Shares Stunning Beach Picture, Calls Herself 'queen' Of Water

On Tuesday morning, Patralekhaa dug out a throwback picture of herself by the beach and shared it on her Instagram wall. As seen in the photo, Patralekhaa seems to be enjoying the water. She sported a black strapless bodysuit and tied a messy bun. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Patra à¤œà¤² à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤œà¤¿à¤¸à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ." Which roughly translates to, "Patra is the queen of water, water is life." As soon as Patralekhaa's Instagram post was up, actor Bidita Bag wrote, "Caption and photo on point." Lootcase actor Rasika Dugal wrote, "The Liril tune is playing in my head." Meanwhile, many fans called her a "water baby." Take a look at Patralekhaa's photo.

Patralekhaa's throwback picture

Also Read | Patralekhaa & Pranalekhaa show 'sisterly love in uncertain times' while sporting bikinis

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra remembers Sonakshi Sinha delaying event; questions accepting 'mediocrity'

As Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on August 31, fans and celebs extended sweet birthday wishes for the actor. Patralekhaa took to her Instagram and posted an adorable birthday wish for her beau. However, apart from the pictures, it was her caption that stole the show. Patralekhaa shared a series of pictures and wished him on his special day.

In the first B&W picture, Rajkummar smiled away to glory as he was caught in a candid moment. The second picture was one of Rajkummar's snap from their trips together. He sported a jacket and quirky sunglasses. In the backdrop, there were mesmerising snow-clad mountains. Whereas, in the third picture, the Made In China actor flaunted his glares. Sharing the pictures, Patralekhaa wrote, "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart. Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha. Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao."

Also Read | Patralekhaa shares mushy pic with Rajkummar Rao; says 'Let's wake up in 2021'

Patralekhaa's amusing caption came after a music rap video by Yashraj Mukhate on Kokila ben and Gopi bahu's "Rasode main kaun tha" conversation from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went immensely viral on social media. As soon as Rajkummar Rao caught a glimpse of the same, he replied, "Thank you, my love." Meanwhile, Farah Khan Kunder hilariously thanked Patralekhaa for reminding her that it was Rajkummar Rao's birthday. Sonali Bendre, Hansal Mehta, Anushka Ranjan also dropped endearing comments on the post.

Patralekhaa's birthday wish for Rajkummar Rao

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; see posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.