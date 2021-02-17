Roohi's Trailer Leaves Fans Both Laughing & Deeply Spooked; Courtesy The "Palat" Scene

Netizens and the Twitterati alike have been expressing their opinions regarding the "Palat" scene that is a part of Roohi's trailer. The moment in question, since the release of the trailer, has the Internet applauding the director's efforts of paying homage to the iconic scene. On the other hand, the Twitterati can be seen applauding the creative spin that the director has given to the moment. Some of those fan reaction tweets can be found below as well as on the Twitter handles of those respective users.

Fans' reaction to the iconic "Palat" moment in Roohi's trailer:

this was so creepy and funny at the same time 😭#RoohiTrailer #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/Fa4jdTDak7 — zoya (@sarphirimusafir) February 16, 2021

Look at Varun being attracted to the bhootni Janhvi, I am Varun, Varun is me#Roohi #RoohiTrailer #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/sCmcQJ2JvY — Arhaan (@arhanshaikh31) February 16, 2021

As one can see, the Twitterati just can't get enough of the iconic reference in the film. Several users have also pointed out references to other films in the trailer of Roohi. Most of them can be found on Twitter.

About Roohi Trailer:

The trailer of the horror-comedy that will see Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma share screen space for the very first time, titled Roohi, has found its way to the internet. Roohi's trailer indicates that the upcoming horror comedy film will be based on the fictional legend of a witch that kidnaps brides on the day of their honeymoon. Further along in Roohi's trailer, one can see that the witch in question will be seen possessing the body of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film.

As far as Roohi's release date is concerned, the film will be released in theatres on the 11th of March. The list of Roohi's cast members, in addition to Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, includes the likes of Alexx O'Nell, Pankaj Tripathi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Abhinav Chaturvedi. The latest addition in the list of Janhvi Kapoor's movies sees the actor playing a helpless bride who is possessed by a witch. Based on the trailer, the only way in which the cast members can get rid of the witch is by getting her married. The trailer can be found below.

