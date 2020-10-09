Rajkummar Rao Asks Fans To 'get Ready' As He Announces Release Date Of 'Chhalaang'

Rajkummar Rao recently took to Twitter to announce his film Chhalaang's release date. The makers of the movie Chhalaang have opted for an OTT release and the movie would be releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Talking about Chhalaang release date, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Montu Sir ki PT class jald shuru honewali hai, taiyaar rahiye ek lambi Chhalaang lagane ke liye. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ChhalaangOnPrime, Nov 13, @PrimeVideoIN”. Take a look at Rajkummar Rao's tweet.

The poster of the film features Chhalaang cast - Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saurabh Shukla. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao are seen making a confused expression as they see all the children studying while Saurabh Shukla is spotted eating samosas in the poster. Rajkummar Rao would be portraying the role of a sports teacher and therefore in the movie poster, he is seen donning a tracksuit with a whistle.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is spotted in an indo-western outfit while Saurabh Shukla is seen in a casual teacher look. Chhalaang is helmed by Hansal Mehta and is presented by Bhushan Kumar. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Producer Ajay Devgn also made the release date announcement on his official Twitter Handle. Fans in huge numbers showed excitement for the movie. One of the users commented, "Eagerly waiting for this Chhalaang Montu Sir ki PT class jald shuru honewali hai r mjhe join Krna h, r pura taiyaar hu ek lambi Chhalaang lagane ke liye@RajkummarRao". Take a look at the fans' reactions.

Aseem Arora talks about Chhalaang

Earlier, according to Tech Outlook, screenwriter of the film Aseem Arora told the distribution that the film was originally titled 'Turram Khan'. However, he further revealed that by the time he along with co-writers Luv Ranjan and Zeishan Quadri finished the script, they realised that the film has a much bigger meaning than what can be conveyed by the title Turram Khan. Thus, he concluded saying Chhalaang, which means Jump in English, is a socially relevant topic.

Elaborating more about the plot of the film, the screenwriter said that the Rajkummar Rao starrer is based on sports and education. He continued saying that the Stree actor essays the role of a physical instructor in a school, situated in a small town of Haryana. Getting into further details, he added saying Rao's character in the film is not serious about his job initially, but the occurrence of one event makes him realise how sports and education should go hand-in-hand, as both have the same values. Aseem ended his statement saying he feels those values should be inculcated in every child, so he goes on to empower others and take on the world.

