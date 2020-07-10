Rajkummar Rao Shares His Quarantine 'state Of Mind' Through Latest Post

Many actors have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles from their personal life. This is because the virtual world remains the only safe option to interact with their fans. Similarly, popular actor, Rajkummar Rao has also been extremely active on social media. He has been sharing images and videos from his daily quarantine life on Instagram. He recently shared a dilemma he was facing. See the post from Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram here.

Rajkummar's Instagram post

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram post to share a selfie of himself wondering how to spend his time in quarantine. He captioned the post with, “State of mind.. Shall I watch a Series or a Film or Workout or Read or do some Online Masterclass or maybe, I can do All of it”. He has been sharing such posts since the start of lockdown and his fans seem to love it. The post has already garnered more than 5 lakh views on Instagram in just a day of being online on the social media website. His fans have been sharing a number of sweet comments on the post.

More about Rajkummar Rao

On the professional end, Rajkummar was last seen in his 2020 romantic drama, Shimla Mirchi. The film had to wait around 5 years for its release since there were reportedly no buyers ready to pick up this film. The movie was released on January 3, 2020, and is directed by Ramesh Sippy. It is collectively produced by Ramesh Sippy, Rohan Sippy and Kiran Juneja. The film stars some of the most popular stars of the film industry including Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Juneja, Kanwaljit Singh and Kamlesh Gill.

Before Shimla Mirchi, Rajkummar was seen in his 2019 comedy film, Made In China. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Abhishek Banerjee and Amyra Dastur as prominent characters. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and it managed to bring in about ₹ 12.81 crores through its box office collection. The movie is based on a novel of the same name written by Parinda Joshi. It also established the famous television actor, Mouni Roy as a prominent film star after her role in this film.

