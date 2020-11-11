Rajkummar Rao Dazzles Fans With His New 'Gulabi Day' Pictures; Take A Look

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of himself in a dashing outfit. The actor was seen sporting a light pink jacket and captioned the post as 'Gulabi Day'. Take a look at his post and see how fans and celebs responded to the same:

Also Read | Daily Ent Recap Nov 10: Rajkummar Rao vouches for Local 4 Diwali & other important news

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram update

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao pens heartfelt message for PM Modi's 'Local 4 Diwali', makes plea to fans

In the first picture, fans can spot the actor standing in front of a beige coloured wall. He is seen sporting a jacket that has a contrast of three colours - pink, white and blue - and the jacket is paired with a white t-shirt and grey pants. He is also seen sporting a watch and is featuring a rather rugged look.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa share glimpses of their weekend on Instagram

In the next picture, fans can spot a full-length view of the actor. He is also seen sporting white shoes with his outfit.

Also Read | Is Rajkummar Rao Gujarati? Here is all you need to know about 'Made In China' actor

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked quite good. Many fans also left heart and fire emoji in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Rajkummar Rao's Movies

Rajkummar Rao has two upcoming movies that will release around Diwali. The two films are Ludo and Chhalaang. Ludo is the new upcoming movie that is directed by Anurag Basu. Ludo release date is set on November 12, 2020. The movie will release on Netflix. Fans will see many different actors in the film like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. The Ludo cast will be seen in these roles:

Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar "Bittu" Tiwari

Aditya Roy Kapur as Dr. Akash Chauhan

Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar Gupta Aka Aalu

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Pinky

Sanya Malhotra as Ahana Mathur

Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul "Sattu Bhaiya" Tripathi.

Rajkummar's other movie is Chhalaang. The film is a social comedy directed by Hansal Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will release on Diwali 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.