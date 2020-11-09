Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Share Glimpses Of Their Weekend On Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a picture on his Instagram on November 8, 2020, as he gave a glimpse into his Sunday plans. The actor donned a red jacket and his fans have expressed their love in the comments. Take a look at the post and fans' reaction to the same:

Rajkummar Rao’s photos from Sunday

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram yesterday on November 8, 2020, and shared pictures as he enjoyed his Sunday. The actor soaked in the winter sun, as he donned a graphic t-shirt, a red jacket, and a pair of sunglasses. The picture was captured by Agnish Paul, Patralekha’s brother, and the background is of a lush garden.

His caption read, “SUN-DAZE ðŸŒž I am one with the very power that created me ðŸ™” with the picture credits given to Agnish Paul and followed by the hashtag #ShotOniPhone12Pro. The photo has over 352k likes so far with spam of comments by the actor’s fans and followers. Have a look at the comments here.

Similarly, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram today on November 9, 2020, and shared pictures by the pool today with a quirky caption. The actor shared three pictures. She wore a graphic t-shirt and a pink cap with her hair in a ponytail. She put a checklist in her caption, “Sunlightâœ…, Poolâœ…, Bikini resting at home âŽ, Shot on #iphone12proâœ…”. Patralekhaa also shared a picture with her brother Agnish on her Instagram, yesterday on November 8, as they chilled in the garden.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on the work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen on screen in the movie Shimla Mirchi where he played the role of Avinash opposite Rakulpreet Singh. The actor is all set to appear next in the movie Chalaang opposite Nushrat Bharucha, and the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also be seen in the upcoming movies Ludo, The White Tiger as Ashok, and playing the role of Ravi in Roohi Afzana. Patralekhaa was last seen in the Zee5 movies Badnaam Gali and Arranged Marriage.

