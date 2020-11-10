Daily Ent Recap Nov 10: Rajkummar Rao Vouches For Local 4 Diwali & Other Important News

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry on November 6, 2020. From Rajkummar Rao’s heartfelt message for Local 4 Diwali to Zareen Khan launching her own website, many news made the headlines. Read to know the daily entertainment recap for November 10, 2020.

Here are the events that made the headlines

Rajkummar Rao Pens Heartfelt Message For PM Modi's 'Local 4 Diwali', Makes Plea To Fans

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for Local 4 Diwali. He brought a book among other things from a local store. He also said that he stands for Local 4 Diwali.

The art & culture of our country is so beautiful & wide. It wld be nothing without our local artisans,designers & weavers who do a wonderful job each day. This festive season, join me as I go #Local4Diwali & spread luv to those who make our lives easier & beautiful. @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/lw6jtPnjnX — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 9, 2020

Zareen Khan Launches Her Own Website, Names It 'Happy Hippie Zareen'

Zareen Khan has launched a website which will give fans details about her professional life. The website is called Happy Hippie Zareen. The video also has various sections like About Us, Music and News. She also has started a YouTube video where she has posted videos made on various topics.

Kangana Ranaut Highlights Hers & Arnab's Fight For Issues Despite Success, Slams Critics

Kangana Ranaut has openly pledged her support in favour of Republic Media Network’s Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. Recently, she spoke against the negative hashtags in retaliation to the massive global movement seeking the release of the journalist. She also said that people like her and Arnab who are successful and fight for the common people get negativity on social media. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter is full of posts voicing her opinions on Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest.

People like Arnab n me rather than enjoying our success and popularity we go against the world and fight for you all if this #IamIndianAndIdontSupportArnab is what we get back, remember you deserve to suffer in a third world country which is the most corrupt society in the world. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2020

'Tejashwi Will Be CM' Says Shekhar Suman On Early Trends In Bihar, Hopes SSR Case Headway

Shekhar Suman has vouched for Tejaswi Yadav to become the CM of Bihar in the early poll trends. He also said that he met Tejaswi in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and hopes the case makes headway. Bihar Elections 2020 saw a neck to neck fight between the NDA and the RJD.

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a huge lead in Bihar.He will be the next and the youngest CM.Congrats.He is the first one whom I met regarding Sushant Singh.I hope when he comes to power he pursues the case vehemently.🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 10, 2020

Bihar Election 2020: Sushant's Cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Leading From Chhatapur, Show Trends

In the recent Bihar Elections 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh is leading in the Chhatapur assembly as per the trends. Niraj Kumar Singh is leading with 7,938 votes. Chhatapur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar.

छातापुर विधानसभा के तमाम मतदाता भाइयों और बहनों से निवेदन है कि क्रमांक संख्या 01 कमल छाप पर वोट करे और एक बार फिर से कमल खिलाए। pic.twitter.com/KP98AgTt5F — Niraj Kumar Singh (@MLANirajBablu) November 2, 2020

